Why do I need to know parler cash?

Because in the run up to elections, many politicians, analysts and voters will be doing this.

What does it mean?

Parler cash, pronounced parl-eh cash, means to speak frankly or directly.

It is the opposite of langue de bois (wooden language) – in which people, often politicians, speak in vague, abstract and pompous terms about an issue without revealing their true position.

Some good examples of recent moments where French politicians have parlé cash, would include Emmanuel Macron’s vow to emmerder (piss off) the unvaccinated and the centre-right candidate Valérie Pécresse pledging to kärcher (power wash) crime-ridden suburbs.

When politicians deliberately or unintentionally make grammatical errors or speak in an informal way, some also describe this as parler cash.

Former President Sarkozy for example used to incorrectly say chui pas instead of the correct je ne suis pas. This led many to believe that he was a man of the people rather than a member of the establishment.

The exact origins of parler cash as a phrase are unclear. Parler means to speak and cash is used by some French people as slang for money.

Perhaps the direct nature of someone known to parler cash can be seen as a loose equivalent to someone who talks business or gets down to brass tacks, rather than linguistically skirting around an issue.

How to I use it?

Avec ses propos sur les non-vaccinés, Macron parle très cash – With his comments on the unvaccinated, Macron is speaking very frankly

Parler cash apporte un certain accessibilité – Speaking frankly brings a certain accessibility

Elle aime parler cash – She likes speaking frankly

Je vais être cash avec toi – I will be frank with you

Similar words

Franc-parler – Outspokenness

Franchement – Frankly

Sincèrement – Sincerely

Honnêtement – Honestly

Ouvertement – Openly