The week in France: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

French president Emmanuel Macron travels to Russia to meet Putin before heading to Ukraine on Tuesday in an attempt to de-escalate the growing crisis on the Ukraine border.

Tuesday

The winter sales end across most of France on Tuesday.

Wednesday

Salah Abdelslam is expected to give evidence in the ongoing trial into the 2015 terror attacks in Paris which targeted the Stade de France, the Bataclan music venue and bars and cafés in the city centre, leaving 130 people dead. Abdelslam is the only one of the suspected attackers still alive and is on trial with 19 others who are accused of being part of the planning and organisation of the attacks.

Thursday

Debate in parliament on the new law that aims to tackle bullying in schools. Among the proposals is making school bullying a criminal offence punishable with a maximum of three years in jail.

Friday

Schools in zone A – which includes Bordeaux, Grenoble and Lyon – break up for the two-week February holiday. Schools in zone B (most of northern France with the exception of Paris) are already on holiday.

Friday

Nice Carnival begins. The two-week long festival starts at 6.30pm on Friday with an opening ceremony. Find the full schedule here.

Saturday

France take on Ireland at the Stade de France in the second weekend of men’s Six Nations rugby fixtures. Full crowds are again allowed for sports matches, but eating and drinking in stadiums is still banned (this restriction is set to be lifted on February 16th).

(And a little hint for lovers, Monday marks Valentine’s Day, so this week might be a good time to buy your gift and/or book a restaurant).