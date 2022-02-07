French Word of the Day: Gloups

<p><strong>Why do I need to know gloups? </strong></p><p>Because no one is perfect. </p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><em>Gloups</em>, pronounced <em>gloops</em>, is an onomatopoeic word that is the French equivalent of saying 'gulp' or 'glug'.</p><p>French people think that the sound of someone gulping down a drink is: <em>gloups, gloups, gloups</em>. </p><p><strong>READ MORE <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180307/how-to-say-ouch-in-french-and-ten-other-sounds/">How to say ‘OUCH’ in French (and ten other sounds)</a></strong></p><p>It is common from French people to say <em>gloups</em> when they realise they have made some kind of mistake or are embarrassed by a situation. It is used in a similar sense to 'oops'</p><p><i>Gloups, je crois que je viens de faire une bourde </i>- Oops, I believe I made a mistake</p><p><em>Gloups, je crois que j'ai cassé une assiette</em> - Oops, I think I broke a plate</p><p><em>J'ai demandé de la confiture 'sans préservatifs'. Je voulais dire de la confiture sans conservateurs. Gloups</em> - I asked for jam 'without condoms', I meant to say preservative-free jam. Oops</p><p><em>Je viens de voir un fantôme. Gloups</em> - I have just seen a ghost. Gulp. </p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>Synonyms </strong></p><p>There are many words to evoke the idea of gulping, guzzling or swallowing something:</p><p><em>Avaler</em> - to swallow/gulp</p><p><em>Engloutir</em> - to swallow/devour/gobble</p><p>To express the fact that you have made a mistake, the most common word used in French is <em>Oups</em> (oops) </p>
