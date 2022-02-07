French Word of the Day: Gloups

Why do I need to know gloups?

Because no one is perfect.

What does it mean?

Gloups, pronounced gloops, is an onomatopoeic word that is the French equivalent of saying ‘gulp’ or ‘glug’.

French people think that the sound of someone gulping down a drink is: gloups, gloups, gloups.

It is common from French people to say gloups when they realise they have made some kind of mistake or are embarrassed by a situation. It is used in a similar sense to ‘oops’

Gloups, je crois que je viens de faire une bourde – Oops, I believe I made a mistake

Gloups, je crois que j’ai cassé une assiette – Oops, I think I broke a plate

J’ai demandé de la confiture ‘sans préservatifs’. Je voulais dire de la confiture sans conservateurs. Gloups – I asked for jam ‘without condoms’, I meant to say preservative-free jam. Oops

Je viens de voir un fantôme. Gloups – I have just seen a ghost. Gulp.

Synonyms

There are many words to evoke the idea of gulping, guzzling or swallowing something:

Avaler – to swallow/gulp

Engloutir – to swallow/devour/gobble

To express the fact that you have made a mistake, the most common word used in French is Oups (oops)