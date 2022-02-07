French elections: 5 things you didn’t know about Yannick Jadot

1. He’s an eco campaigner – Before entering politics, Jadot worked for NGOs, including the environmental charity Greenpeace, where he co-ordinated the group’s campaigns in France.

He left Greenpeace in 2007 and was elected a Green MEP. He stood as the Green candidate in the 2017 French presidential elections, but withdrew his candidacy before polling day and agreed to support the centre-left candidate Benoit Hamon.

For the 2022 race he was chosen as candidate at a primary of Green voters.

2 He’s brave enough to infuriate la chasse – hunting is a highly popular pastime in France and for this reason many politicians fear to suggest extra regulations on the sport. Not so Jadot, who is on record as saying that he wants to ban hunting at weekends and during the school holidays.

As well as the environmental concerns, he was also responding to safety worries, since every year in France passers-by (and hunters themselves) are killed or injured by la chasse.

3 He has a good regional powerbase – Jadot’s personal poll ratings in the presidential elections are not good, but the Green party has been doing well on a local level and several of France’s largest cities including Grenoble, Lyon, and Bordeaux are now controlled by Green mayors, while Paris is ruled by eco-friendly Socialist Anne Hidalgo in co-operation with the Greens.

French people regularly cite worries over the environment and climate change as among their considerations when voting.

4 He’s not a fan of ties – the other male presidential candidates (and in fact French male politicians in general) tend to be conservative to the point of dull when it comes to outfits – dark suit, white shirt and plain dark-coloured tie is the de facto uniform.

Jadot, however, is more usually pictured in an open-necked shirt or a polo-neck sweater. So when he appeared in a TV debate on January 30th the big talking point was not his policies, but the fact that he had donned a tie.

Asked about, he said: “I’m on the ground a lot where you meet a lot of French people and there are some who say to you: ‘I really like what you say. […] But, for us, the presidential office needs a tie”.

“I don’t want to be disqualified for a piece of clothing when the issue is ideas and changing the climate.”

5 Or too many elections – Among his many environmental proposals, his platform also includes returning the French presidency to a seven-year mandate, rather than the current five-year term. He also proposes making the mandate non-renewable, so presidents would not be able to run for re-election.