Staff at French Talmud school charged with mistreating pupils

AFP
[email protected]
Crimeschools

Share this article
This general view shows buildings on the estate which housed a Talmud school in Bussieres
This general view shows buildings on the estate which housed a Talmud school in Bussieres, on the outskirts of Paris, on February 1st, 2022, after 17 staff members were taken in for questioning by police, following reports of alleged acts of physical and psychological abuse against US and Israeli minors. Maryam EL HAMOUCHI / AFP
AFP
[email protected]

Seven staff members of an ultra-orthodox Jewish religious school near Paris have been charged with "aggravated violence", prosecutors said Saturday, after students were taken into care.

The Beth Yossef school in Bussieres, around 60 kilometres (35 miles) east of the capital Paris, had been hosting around 60 children aged 13-18 including  “many underage American and Israeli children who do not speak French in abusive conditions”, prosecutor Laureline Peyrefitte said earlier this week.

The children allegedly suffered “being locked up, confiscation of their identity documents, poor conditions, acts of abuse, lack of access to education and healthcare, and no possibility of returning to their families”.

Police said they had taken 17 members in staff in for questioning.

The seven were charged on Friday with various offences relating to the mistreatment of pupils and placed under judicial supervision, Peyrefitte added on Saturday.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Site managers, teaching staff, supervisors had “generally denied the facts even if some were able to describe acts like slaps and blows”, she said.

An American boy escaped from the school in July and sought shelter at the US embassy in Paris.

Others followed, and Israeli public television has been investigating the school for months.

Some of the children have already been returned to their parents. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Sculpture of Algerian hero vandalised in France

Sculpture of Algerian hero vandalised in France

Pupils at French religious school removed over abuse claims

Pupils at French religious school removed over abuse claims

Defendants sorry over transgender prostitute’s killing as trial ends

Defendants sorry over transgender prostitute’s killing as trial ends

French surgeon tried to sell Bataclan victim’s X-ray

French surgeon tried to sell Bataclan victim’s X-ray

Paris public transport ranked worst in France for thefts and assaults

Nicolas Sarkozy’s ex-chief of staff jailed over polling fraud

Public in Dordogne warned after fake French gendarmes rob residents

French teachers’ strike fails to gain support