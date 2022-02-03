Screenings of French films with English subtitles in February 2022

February is generally a cold, dark and generally miserable month.

Fortunately, it is only 28-days long this year and there is an exciting calendar of film screenings to get you through it.

Lost in Frenchlation is a cinema club that offers English speakers who may not be fluent in French the chance to enjoy French films, by screening new releases with English subtitles to help viewers follow the story.

It has four projections planned in February, each of which is followed or preceded with a bonus event (a Q&A with the director, a stand-up comedy show, or fascinating walking tours).

Vaccine passes are required as is mask-wearing. Before February 16th when the Covid rules will be relaxed you will not be able to munch popcorn (or anything else) inside the cinema.

This is the agenda:

Thursday, February 3rd

Les Choses Humaines is a dark drama, screened in English as The Accusation, which follows the story of a young man accused of rape. Various French film critics have described it as leaving an “emotional footprint”, “captivating” and “disturbing”. It is the latest work of acclaimed director, Yves Attal, and is based on the prize-winning novel of the same name by Karine Tuil. The screening will be held at L’Entrepôt cinema in the 14th arrondissement at 8pm and viewers are invited to come for a drink at the bar one hour before.

Yves Attal will be present and the screening and will offer a Q&A session after the projection.

Full price tickets are €8.50 although students and other €7 for students and other concessions. You can buy your ticket here.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Thursday, February 10th

En Attendant Bojangles is a film that explores the liminal space between love and insanity. Screened just before Valentine’s Day, it tells the story of a couple who are madly in love – in every sense of the word. This is the third long métrage by director Regis Roinsard, and has won a number of awards.

There’ll be drinks at the bar from 7pm and the screening of the movie at 8pm. Prior to this, there is an optional movie walking tour starting at 5pm, on the Island of la Cité and around the Cathedral of Notre-Dame. Participants will learn about the cinematic history of Paris and the representation of the French capital in films – think An American in Paris, Midnight in Paris and the dream world of La La Land.

Tickets for the walking tour are available here. The film will be shown in the Luminor Hôtel de Ville cinema in the 4th arrondissement. You can buy tickets at €10 full price and €8 for students and all other concessions.

Friday, February 18th

Le Test, you will be pleased to hear, is not about Covid. It is comedy tells the story or a family living in perfect harmony – until a positive pregnancy test is unexpectedly discovered in the bathroom, that is. The film did not do well at the French box office but was lauded by critics, who described it as “playful”, “modern” and “subtle”.

The film will be shown at 8pm at the Club de l’étoile in the 17th arrondissement. Viewers are invited for a drink at the cinema bar from 7pm and a pre-screening stand-up comedy show by American comic, Sarah Donnelly, will be held at 7:30pm.

Tickets are €15 full price and €13 for students and all other concessions. You can reserve your spot here.

Friday, February 25th

Une jeune fille qui va bien tells the coming-of-age story of Irène, a 19-year-old jewish girl living in Paris in 1942, set against the looming backdrop of Nazi occupation. It is the directorial debut of famous French actress Sandrine Kiberlain and was selected for the Critics’ Week at Cannes Film Festival.

Tickets are not yet available but be sure to keep checking this website for updates. An optional walking tour about the feminist history of Paris will be held beforehand.