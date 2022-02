Why do I need to know avoir la bougeotte?

Because most people get this feeling at some point in their lives.

What does it mean?

Avoir la bougeotte, pronounced av-war lah booj-ott, is an expression that conveys a feeling of being restless, wanting to shake things up or having itchy feet. It can also be used to describe someone who is on the move, fidgety, hyperactive or has difficulty staying in one place (either physically or mentally) for an extended period of time.

A French headline in 2016 read Avoir la bougeotte est bon pour la santé – the subsequent article cited a scientific study that found that fidgeting and jiggling around at the workplace or on planes was good for circulation.

The expression comes from the verbe bouger (to move).

Use it like this

Ils ont la bougeotte – They have itchy feet

Alors que faire à 73 ans quand on a toujours la bougeotte? – What can you do when you are 73 and want to move on?

Cinq ans plus tard, il a de nouveau la bougeotte – Five years later, he has itchy feet again

Elle commençait à avoir la bougeotte – She started having itchy feet

Synonyms

There are a range of words that can convey a similar meaning:

Gigoter – to wiggle/finish

Remuer – to shake-up

Agité – agitated

Tourmenté – tormented

Bouger sans arrêt – to move without stopping