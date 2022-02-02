Greater Paris to get cable car to connect city suburbs

Work on the line, which will connect the southern Parisian suburbs of Créteil and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, is set to begin in March.

Known as Câble 1, this project will cover 5 stations and is aimed at providing “a concrete answer to the daily transport difficulties of residents of these Val-de-Marne communes,” according to Ile-de-France Mobilités (IDFM)- the regional public transport authority.

A map shows the planned route of a cable car service in the Val-de-Marne département outside of Paris. Source: IDFM

Each cabin will contain space for ten people sitting down and will be carried dozens of meters in the air above the streets below. In total, the line will run 4.5km – a distance it will cover in just 17 minutes. It is unlikely that anyone will be able to use the line until 2025.

IDFM said that the project, which is set to cost €132 million, will represent an “attractive and innovative mode of public transport,” for some 20,000 local residents.

In an interview with Le Parisien IDFM director, Laurent Probst, said that the service would have a capacity of up to 1,600 passengers per hour.

49 percent of the finance for the Câble 1 service will come from the Ile-de-France regional authorities, 30 percent from the Val-de-Marne département and 21 percent from the national government.

A legal challenge that claimed the cable cars would pass too close to people’s homes and infringe on their right to privacy, is set to be thrown out of court.

The design plans have been revised to ensure that the cabines would pass higher above houses and to increase the distance of the stations to houses. Floors of the cabins will be opaque, meaning passengers can’t look directly down at residents below.

Construction schedule

Below is the provisional construction schedule according to IDFM.

March 2022: Foundation laying and rerouting of network

2023 – 2024: Civil engineering works begin, pylons erected, cable cars connected

2025: Câble 1 enters service

IDFM say that a dozen other cable car projects are currently under consideration.

Similar urban cable car systems already exist in Brest and Grenoble.