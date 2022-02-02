FOR MEMBERS
French Word of the Day: Arriviste
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
More news
FOR MEMBERS
French Expression of the Day: Faire le canard
FOR MEMBERS
French Expression of the Day: Avoir la baraka
FOR MEMBERS
French Word of the Day: Déclic
FOR MEMBERS
French Word of the Day: Causer
FOR MEMBERS
French Word of the Day: Tartufferie
FOR MEMBERS
French Expression of the Day: En temps voulu
FOR MEMBERS
French Word of the Day: Petit pain
FOR MEMBERS
Member comments
Did I miss garagiste?
Good promo. film for Lavender country. A tonic for Brits festering at home in Fevrier
I’m here to support random comments that create discussion. We’re paying. Let’s TALK !