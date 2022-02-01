What changes on Wednesday when France eases Covid restrictions?

As announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex last month, Wednesday February 2nd marks the first stage of the lifting of some of France’s remaining Covid rules.

Other restrictions will remain in place until February 16th, while certain rules will stay “until further notice”.

Wednesday, February 2nd

Masks – An end to face mask requirements in outdoor spaces – including in ski lifts and in the queues for ski lifts. They will still be required in all indoor places and public transport, while local authorities can impose extra mask requirements if necessary. So if authorities in ski resorts feel the need to reimpose the outdoor mask rule for cable cars or queues they can do so.

Gatherings – An end to limits on the size of gatherings or crowds (currently set at 2,000 indoors or 5,000 outdoors) meaning large events like Nice carnival can again take place, while sporting events can take place in front of full crowds once again.

READ ALSO What you need to know about watching sport in France

Remote working – End of compulsory télétravail (remote working) for three days a week. It remains recommended for those who can to work at least part of the week remotely, but this now returns to being a matter for employees and employers to decide between them.

And this is nothing to do with Covid, but February 2nd is also the festival of La Chandeleur in France, so you can celebrate your newfound freedom with a lovely crêpe.

February 16th

This is the second stage of restrictions being lifted.

People will again be allowed to eat in cinemas and sports grounds, as well as on trains and planes. This had been banned in order to ensure that people remained masked in indoor spaces

Cafés and bars will not longer be limited to table service only

Concerts and music gigs can once again take place

Nightclubs will reopen and the ban on dancing in bars is lifted

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Travel rules

Rules around travel in and out of France have their own timetable and are not part of the government’s calendar, as they depend not only on the situation in France but also the health situation in other countries.

Unvaccinated travellers from countries including the UK, USA, Canada and Australia are still banned from entering France unless their journey is essential and most non-EU arrivals also require a negative Covid test in order to enter the country.

Travel rules are regularly reviewed however – you can read the latest on upcoming changes HERE.

Rules that remain in place

The following rules have no set end date, and are in place until the health situation shows a sustained improvement.

Masks – must be worn in all public indoor spaces as well as on public transport. There are no exemptions to mask use and you risk a €135 fine if you are not wearing a mask correctly

Vaccine pass – the vaccine pass is required to enter a wide range of venues including bars, cafés, restaurants, ski lifts, cinemas, theatres, tourist sites, gyms, leisure centres and long-distance transport. It requires proof of full vaccination – a negative Covid test is no longer accepted – and may also require boosters – full details HERE

Schools protocols – schools have regularly-reviewed Covid protocols in place including testing, mask rules and changes to the use of canteens and play areas in order to minimise mixing.

Self-isolation – if you test positive for Covid you are required to self-isolate – full details HERE

Barrier gestures – this is a recommendation not a rule so you can’t actually be fined for giving someone a hearty handshake or a peck on the cheek, but is still recommended to keep these gestures to a minimum and practice physical distancing where possible.