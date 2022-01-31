France cuts positive Covid test exemption to four months

Currently a positive Covid result that is more than 11 days old but less than six months old can be uploaded to the French vaccine pass to allow access to venues including bars, cafés, gyms and tourist sites for those who are not vaccinated.

Both PCR and antigen test results are accepted, but not home tests.

However, health minister Olivier Véran has announced that from February 15th, this period will be cut to four months.

The four-month limit also applies to people who caught Covid before they were able to get a booster shot, which is required in order the keep the vaccine pass activated.

The vaccine pass, introduced on January 24th, requires proof of either vaccination – including a booster shot for many groups – recent recovery from Covid or a certificate of medical exemption in order to access a wide range of everyday venues.

People who tested positive in France or the EU can upload their positive test result directly to the TousAntiCovid app or show a paper version at vaccine pass venues, but people who tested positive outside the EU face a more complicated process – full details here.

Véran said: “In concrete terms, if you had your last injection before October 15th, your pass will no longer be active on February 15th if you have not had your booster dose.”

For people who are not vaccinated but who have tested positive, he said: “You cannot be vaccinated immediately but you will have a certificate of recovery, which will be valid for four months.”

The new four-month limit would mean that, for example, someone who tested positive for Covid in December would not be able to visit the French Open tennis tournament in May – unless of course, they are fully vaccinated with a booster or have a certificate of medical exemption.