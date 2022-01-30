Health insurance, trains and swearing: 6 essential articles for life in France

Climate change and rising global temperatures are an undeniable truth and should be of great concern to every human living on this planet.

But that isn’t to say that France doesn’t get a little chilly at times, and the French language has an incredibly rich array of animal related expressions to describe grim weather.

From “duck cold” to “raining like a pissing cow”, here are some of our favourites.

‘It’s duck cold!’: How the French complain about winter weather

Some say that the ultimate American dream is to move to France.

One reason that many Americans choose to do so is to gain access to the country’s incredible public health system.

But for at least the first 90 days of their stay in France, Americans do need some kind of private health insurance. We have covered everything you need to know about this.

Americans in France: What’s the deal with health insurance?

Modernity is all about speed and efficiency – faster connection times, faster service, faster everything.

But one French rail cooperative is looking at reversing this trend with a philosophy of using slow trains to connect remote parts of the country at affordable prices. You can read all about the initiative here.

OPINION: France’s ‘slow train’ revolution may just be the future for travel

Two recent outbursts from the world have politics have shone a light on a problem that will be familiar to many – how to translate French swearing?

Translating French swearwords to English can be difficult – direct translations often just don’t really make sense or worse, can overplay the gravity of a situation. We spoke to a language expert about the pitfalls of rude language translations.

Why is it so hard to translate French swearing?

Most countries seem to have some kind of north-south divide, based around often-outdated stereotypes.

It should come as no surprise then that France is no different. There are many regional differences within the country on everything from favourite sports, to cooking, to weather and accents.

Many of these variations can be mapped out – and that is exactly what we’ve done.

8 maps that explain France’s north-south divide

Getting a long-stay visa to come to France can be a difficult process.

But people who can demonstrate certain business, creative or academic skills have another alternative: the talent passport.

There is still a mountain of paperwork to complete but this four-year visa is definitely worth applying for if you meet the criteria to apply.

We have looked at how this initiative works.

Talent passport: The little-known French visa that could make moving to France a lot easier