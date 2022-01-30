French left tries ‘people’s primary’ to pick presidential candidate

AFP
[email protected]
2022 French presidential electionPolitics

Share this article
A sticker of French left-wing candidate to the
A sticker of French left-wing candidate to the "people's primary" presidential contest Christiane Taubira is worn on the coat of a supporter as she visits the vineyard of Chateau la Tuilere in Saint-Ciers-de-Canesse, near Bordeaux on January 28, 2022, while campaigning ahead of the April 2022 presidential election. - Multiple left-wing presidential candidates are set to be judged in the "people's primary" contest designed to reduce left-wing presidential candidates. A total of 467 000 people have signed up to take part in the online vote which will see seven designated candidates, five professional politicians and two civil society, ranked on a scale from "very good" to "inadequate". But three major candidates already planed to ignore the result. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
AFP
[email protected]

A four-day "people's primary", to pick a left-wing candidate for the French presidency from a divided and squabbling field, ends Sunday with doubts remaining that a unifying figure on the left will emerge.

A total of 467,000 people have signed up to take part in the online vote, which started on Thursday. They have to rank five professional politicians and two civil society candidates on a scale from “very good” to “inadequate”.

Whoever wins the best grades average would be expected to rally all the other candidates and their voters behind them, giving the left a fighting change to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in the April election.

But the exercise, initiated by political activists including environmentalists, feminists and anti-racism groups, has been dogged by
serious drawbacks.

The biggest is the upfront refusal by leading candidates Jean-Luc Melenchon, a hard-left politician, Yannick Jadot, a Green, and Socialist Anne Hidalgo to pay any attention to its result.

“As far as I’m concerned, the popular primary is a non-starter and has been for a while,” Jadot said Saturday, while Melenchon has called the initiative “obscure” and “a farce”.

The best-placed politician to win the grassroots endorsement is former Socialist justice minister Christiane Taubira, who has said she would accept the primary’s verdict.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

A win Sunday for the well-liked Taubira could prompt her to declare a formal bid for the presidency.
 
But analysts would not rule out that  Melenchon, Jadot or Hidalgo could still emerge as the winner despite their rejection of the primary, which could lead to more confusion.
 
Polls currently predict that all left-wing candidates will be eliminated in the first round of presidential voting in April.
 
Macron, who has yet to declare his candidacy for re-election, is the favourite to win according to surveys, with the far-right’s Marine Le Pen the likely runner-up.
 
But pollsters warn that the political landscape remains volatile, with the vote’s outcome very difficult to call.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen loses another ally as niece pulls support

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen loses another ally as niece pulls support

French left-wing parties attempt to unite under ‘people’s primary’

French left-wing parties attempt to unite under ‘people’s primary’

What is behind Thursday’s protests in France?

What is behind Thursday’s protests in France?

‘Left-wing country that votes for the right’ – why French voters are moving right

‘Left-wing country that votes for the right’ – why French voters are moving right

French prosecutors dismiss close to 20,000 complaints against ministers

Le Pen shrugs off yet another defection in battle for French far-right

Nicolas Sarkozy’s ex-chief of staff jailed over polling fraud

French politicians worry about surge in pre-election violence