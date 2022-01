Why do I need to know déclic?

Because sometimes it is important to switch things up in your life.

What does it mean?

A déclic, pronounced “day-kleek”, has multiple meanings.

In a literal sense, it is used in the field of mechanics to talk about a “switch” that triggers a machine into action or stops it from working altogether (a “kill switch”).

In a similar vein, a déclic is used to talk describe the sound that such a switch might make.

But the word is more often used in a metaphorical sense to signify a “wake-up call”, “pivotal change” or sudden boost in momentum.

In this sense, you would use it like this:

La naissance de ma fille a été un déclic – The birth of my daughter was a wake-up call

Rien de plus beau que les gens inspirants pour donner le déclic aux autres – There is nothing more beautiful than inspirational people pushing others forward

Comment avoir le déclic pour changer ta vie? – How can you reach the turning point to change your life?

Rencontrer des malades peut tout de même créer le déclic – Meeting sick people can be a wake-up call

L’équipe espère avoir un déclic – The team hopes to have a boost

Related terms

Comprendre soudainement – to suddenly understand

Avoir une révélation – to have an epiphany

Prise de conscience – the act of becoming aware

Déclencher – to trigger

Provoquer – to provoke