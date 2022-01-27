French Word of the Day: Causer

<p><strong>Why do I need to know causer? </strong></p><p>Because it is not always what it sounds like.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><em>Causer</em>, pronounced "cause-ey", has multiple meanings in French. </p><p>The first, most obvious meaning to English-speakers, is "to cause".</p><p>In this sense, you would use it like this. </p><p><em>Les grosses précipitations ont causé une inondation</em> - Heavy rainfall caused a flood</p><p><em>Je ne veux pas causer des problèmes</em> - I don't want to cause problems</p><p>But a second meaning of <em>causer</em> is "to chat" or "converse informally" with someone. It is a really familiar or slang way of using the word and is something you would generally say aloud rather than write down. </p><p>You can use <em>causer</em> in this sense like this: </p><p><em><span class="tag_s">J'ai causé avec mon ami en prenant un café - </span></em><span class="tag_s">I chatted with my friend over a coffee</span></p><p><i>Elles ont causé pendant une heure </i>- They chatted for an hour</p><p><i>Est-ce qu'on peut causer deux minutes? </i>- Can I chat with you for two minutes?</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>Good to know </strong></p><p>A nifty little expression in French is <em>à cause de</em>, which means because of - when you want to talk about a negative consequence of an action. </p><p>For example:</p><p><em>À cause de la circulation sur la route, j'ai raté mon avion</em> - Because of traffic, I missed my plane</p><p><em>À cause de la pénalité, l'équipe a perdu</em> - Because of the penalty, the team lost</p><p>If you want to say "because of" to talk about a positive or fortunate event, you should use <em>grace à</em>, which better translates as "thanks to". </p><p><em>Grace à mon bon niveau de français, je cause avec pas mal de personnes</em> - Thanks to my good level of French, I speak with a fair number of people</p><p>Grace à ses bonnes notes, elle a pu étudié à l'université - Thanks to her good grades, she could study at university</p>
Member comments