Why do I need to know tartufferie?

Because 400 years since the birth of Molière, people in France are still insulting each other with reference to one of his plays.

What does it mean?

Tartufferie, pronounced “tar-toof-erry” and sometimes spelt tartuferie, is a French way of saying “hypocrisy”.

It comes from the work of famed playwright Molière, widely considered the French Shakespeare.

READ MORE France marks 400 years of Molière, master of stage and satire

Probably his best-known play is Tartuffe, in which the title character presents himself as a pious man, while sneakily attempting to seduce the lady of the household where he is staying as a guest.

Since then, the word tartuffe has become shorthand for “hypocrite” or someone who feigns religious or other virtue.

It follows that tartufferie means “hypocrisy”.

You often hear politicians in France accusing each other of tartufferie.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Examples

Pour les oppositions tout est scandale. Quelle tartufferie de faire croire qu’appliquer la Constitution est une atteinte à la démocratie – For the opposition everything is a scandal. What hypocrisy to make out that applying the constitution is an attack on democracy

On est au bal total des tartuffes en Macronie – We are totally fed up with the hypocrisy of Macronism

La campagne électorale, c’est une grande tartufferie! – The electoral campaign is a big exercise in hypocrisy

Synonyms

Duplicité – duplicity

Hypocrisie – hypocrisy

Tromperie – skullduggery

Faire passer pour – to pass off as

Mascarade – mascarade

Fausseté – falsehood