Why do I need to know en temps voulu?

Because this phrase doesn’t translate literally, but is very versatile and can be used to buy yourself some time if necessary.

What does it mean?

En temps voulu, pronounced “on tom vol-oo”, literally translates as “in wanted time”.

But its real meanings are more along the lines of “in due course”, “when necessary” or “at the right moment”.

You could use it like this:

Elle répondra en temps voulu – She will reply when necessary

Ces graines germeront en temps voulu – These grains will germinate at the right moment

The expression has also been used extensively by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has yet to officially announce his bid for reelection.

When asked by a student whether he would compete in the electoral race, Macron replied, enigmatically: J‘annoncerai ma décision en temps voulu – I will announce my decision in due course

Synonyms

There are a couple of phrases that are similar to en temps voulu.

En temps utile – at the appropriate/correct time

Au moment opportun – at the opportune moment

En temps et lieu – in due course

We have also put together a useful guide to other time-related expressions in French.