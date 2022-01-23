Marriage rights and ketchup laws: 6 essential articles for life in France

France is a country shrouded in romance – its capital, Paris, is even dubbed the City of Love.

So it may suck the life out of things to think about the financial consequences of getting married here, but before you pop the question or decide to accept a proposal, it is worth knowing about the ramifications on everything from income tax to inheritance if you plan to settle in France.

We have been investigating this so that you don’t have to, Casanova.

Does it make financial sense to get married in France?

Relations between the United States and France go back a long way. Without French military intervention, it is possible that the United States would never have gained independence from Great Britain and may never have existed at all.

Over the course of centuries, there has been massive migration between the two countries but with the passage of time, moving has become a little more complicated on the administrative side.

We have looked into the steps necessary for Americans to retire and move to Paris and crucially, the paperwork needed to bring your pet to France from the USA.

We have also put together a more general guide on how US citizens can apply to get a visa to come to France.

How to apply for a French visa as a US citizen

Two people have died within the space of a week on the ski slopes of France. The first was a five-year-old British girl killed following a collision and the second was a French actor called Gaspar Ulliel who was also hit by another skier.

Officials have launched investigations and may look to impose tougher safety rules following the accidents. We have been looking into the relative risk of skiing in France.

How safe are France’s ski resorts?

Living in the 21st century without a mobile phone is no easy task. Without one, how would you be able to scroll through The Local while on-the-go?

Choosing the right mobile phone contract and going through the process of getting a French SIM card can be a bit of a hassle. So we have created a handy guide to help you along the way.

What are the best mobile phone contracts for foreigners in France?

There is an urban myth in France that it is illegal to name your pig after Napoleon. While that legislation does not actually exist, there are plenty of weird-sounding laws on the French statute books.

Unlimited ketchup servings in school canteens are forbidden, UFOs are banned from the town of Chateauneuf-du-Pape and you can legally marry a dead person. You can read about these laws and many more in the story below.

Sixteen of France’s most bizarre laws

Do you suffer from a dermatological condition, digestive issues, cardiac problems or another kind of health problem? If so, then the French state might pay for you to attend a thermal spa for treatment.

There are more than 100 such spas in France, providing (largely) state-funded care for people who have been prescribed a treatment by their doctor. In some cases, the French state even reimburses hotel stays for those visiting spas far from their homes. You will need a carte vitale if you want to have your treatment partially covered by the government.

The science behind thermal spa treatment is disputed. But who could say no to 18 reimbursed days of massages, power showers, steam room sessions and mudbaths? Read about how you can benefit below.

Explained: Why do the French love thermal spa cures so much?