South west France rail strike: How train and commuter services are affected on Monday

Members of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) and the National Union of Autonomous Trade Unions (UNSA) in Nouvelle Aquitaine have called a strike on Monday over pay and retirement.

The strike is expected to have a big impact on railway services, including the high-speed TGV trains and the regional Transilien services.

TGV

As much as 85 percent of TGV trains between Paris and Bordeaux will be cancelled, the SNCF announced. However, the railway company said it would guarantee five TGV return journeys between Paris and Bordeaux, which is about 15 percent of the normal services, “for those who need to travel on that day”.

There will be no TGV trains between Bordeaux and Toulouse, and Bordeaux and Hendaye.

Intercités

Intercités trains will also be affected, with only two return journeys between Toulouse and Marseille on the Bordeaux-Marseille line.

There will be two return journeys from Toulouse to Bayonne, but no trains between Nantes and Bordeaux.

The Paris-Orléans-Limoges-Toulouse service and the night trains between Paris-Rodez/Toulouse and Paris-Latour de Carol/Lourdes will not be affected and will operate normally.

The company will warn customers who have already bought tickets for the TGV Inoui, Ouigo and Intercités trains, and will be given a refund or given the option to exchange their tickets.

TER

As for the TER trains in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, services will be running at around 30 percent, the SNCF said. Ten of the region’s 30 services will not be operating:

Poitiers/Angoulême

Angoulême/Bordeaux

Angoulême/Saintes/Royan

Poitiers/La Rochelle

La Rochelle/Saintes

Bordeaux/Archachon

bordeaux/Agen

Niort/Saintes

Bordeaux/Morcenx/Dax

Agen/Périgueux

The strike is scheduled to last from 7pm on Sunday 22nd to 8pm on Tuesday 25th, but the SNCF said that services should be running almost normally on Sunday evening.