Covid rules: What you need to know about watching sport in France

Sports fans across France – and further afield – breathed a sigh of relief as Prime Minister Jean Castex announced an easing of crowd-size restrictions that had been brought in at the beginning of January to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Since January 3rd, indoor venues have been limited to a maximum of 2,000 people and open-air venues to 5,000 people.

However, the limit on crowd sizes will be lifted on February 2nd, which means that France’s three home Six Nations matches, and key Champions League last-16 games, should be able to go ahead in front of full houses.

But if you’re planning on buying match tickets, there are other rules that you need to know about. These rules apply to all professional sports events in France, not just the high-profile ones.

You’ll need a vaccine pass

Vaccine pass rules come into force from Monday, January 24th, meaning that anyone – players, officials and fans – over the age of 16 hoping to attend matches must be able to present a valid document.

In the main, this means proof of full vaccination, and that includes booster shots for most adults.

There are options to present proof of recent recovery from Covid or a certificate of medical exemption, but these must conform to the French format, so could be difficult for travelling fans.

If you don’t have one of these you won’t be allowed entry to the sports ground, so this one is important to check before you buy tickets. You won’t be entitled to a refund if you’re not allowed in because you don’t have the correct documents.

Children

Children aged between 12 and 16 will need a health pass, this can be either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within the previous 24 hours. This can be a PCR or antigen test, but not a home-test.

What if you’re just visiting France for a match?

Bear in mind that there are still travel restrictions in place and if you are not fully vaccinated you cannot travel to France from orange or red countries (including the UK) for non-essential reasons. The French government does not consider travelling to watch your favourite team play essential.

You can find the full list of travel rules HERE.

Food and drink

Bad news for anyone planning trips to France’s first two Six Nations matches in early February, or those hoping to catch PSG-Real Madrid on February 15th … rules banning the consumption of food and drink in stadiums, as well as on trains, are due to remain in force until February 16th.

After that they will be lifted though, so anyone lucky enough to have secured tickets to Le Crunch (aka the France v England Six Nations game) on March 19th will be able to have a beer as they cheer on their side.

The ban on food and drink is intended to ensure that everyone remains fully masked during the game, especially while case numbers are so high. Which brings us to . . .

Masks

A face mask, covering your nose and mouth, is required inside all sports grounds, as well as on public transport to or from the match.

French mask rules have no medical exemptions and you can be fined €135 for failure to wear a mask correctly.

After February 16th you can remove the mask to eat or drink, but must then put it back on.

Could this change again?

The French government has been trying to balance public health and public liberty and economic needs throughout the pandemic. And scientists have warned that French hospitals will be ‘under pressure from Covid until March’.

It remains possible, if the situation deteriorates and the pressure on health services rises further, that the government may be forced to tighten up the rules again.

There is currently no end date for the vaccine pass, but organisers of the French Open – which takes place in May – are already warning that unvaccinated players will not be able to take part.