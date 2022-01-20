French Expression of the Day: Gros poisson

<p><strong>Why do I need to know gros poisson? </strong></p><p>Because while we assume that readers of The Local are not involved in organised crime, you never know. </p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><em>Gros poisson</em>, pronounced "groh pwah-sonn" means big fish.</p><p>But when used as an expression, it means an important or influential person. </p><p>It is slang which comes from the world of policing and is often used to talk about crime bosses, kingpins and gang leaders. </p><p>In this context you can use <em>gros poisson</em> like this: </p><p><i>On a arrêté plusieurs </i><em>gros poissons - </em>We have arrested several crime bosses</p><p><em>Vito Corleone est le gros poisson du milieu italien</em> - Vito Corleone is the head of the Italian mafia </p><p>It can also be used in a more general sense, not necessarily in relation to crime, to refer to anyone who is a big figure, important or influential.</p><p><em>Emmanuel Macron est le gros poisson de l'état français</em> - Emmanuel Macron is the big dog of the French state"</p><p><em>Si tu fais beaucoup d'effort, tu pourrais devenir le gros poisson</em> - If you put in lots of work, you can become the big boss</p><p>In French, <em>gros poisson dans un petite mare</em> (big fish in a small sea) is the equivalent idiom to "big fish in a small pond" - ie someone who is important but only within their own small group. </p><p>It is used by the rapper, Orelsan, in one of his songs. </p><p>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ik7pWV-4Eo</p><p>The chorus contains the lyrics: </p><p><em>Un gros poisson dans une petite mare // Le roi des fourmis, le prince des sous-fifres// Un gros poisson dans une petite mare// J'te parle de bluff, d'excès d'orgueil, d'abus de pouvoir// Un gros poisson dans une petite mare// Le roi des fourmis, le prince des sous-fifres// Un gros poisson dans une petite mare// On trouve toujours plus fort que soi, c'est ça la morale de l'histoire</em></p><p>A big fish in a small pond// The king of the ants, the prince of the underlings// A big fish in a small pond// I am talking to you about bluffing, an excess of pride and an abuse of power// A big fish in a small pond// The king of the ants, the prince of the underlings// A big fish in a small pond// There is always someone stronger than you, that is the moral of the story</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>Synonyms </strong></p><p>In French people do not say <em>le grand fromage</em> to mean the "big cheese" or big boss. </p><p>A better way to convey that someone is a big player, whether involved in crime or not, is <em>grand manitou</em>. </p><p><em>Elle est un grand manitou de l'industrie</em> - She is a big figure in the industry </p>
Member comments