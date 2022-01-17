This week in France: What you need to know

The government hopes to move ahead with the conversion of the health pass into a vaccine pass some time this week after the bill was passed on a final reading in the French parliament. The exact date is yet to be confirmed, but Friday, January 21st looks likely.

EXPLAINED What changes when France’s health pass becomes a vaccine pass?

Also a reminder that deactivation of health passes for over 18s who do not have a booster shot is now underway, along with a new travel regime for the UK.

Monday

A decision is expected from the courts over far-right TV pundit and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, who is accused of inciting hatred against migrants, specifically unaccompanied children, in 2020.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Beginning of the international comedy film festival Festival de l’Alpe d’Huez in Isère, eastern France.

Tuesday

Calls for strike action among workers in the medico-social sector over working conditions. The strike is likely to involve demos and working to rule, rather than workers walking out on their jobs.

Launch of Paris fashion week. Most fashion houses have returned to live fashion shows, with health measures in place, after last year’s largely virtual shows. Fashion week begins with menswear.

Wednesday

French president Emmanuel Macron travels to Strasbourg to address the European Parliament, laying out his plans for France’s six-month stint as presidency of the EU.

Thursday

The only surviving member of the group accused of taking part in the November 13th terror attacks at Paris venues including the Bataclan is expected to give evidence to the court. The trial into the November 13 attacks – France’s biggest ever trial – opened in September 2021 and is expected to last until May. In total 20 defendants are on trial but only Sahlah Abdelslam is accused of being one of the attackers – the rest all died either at the scene or in later police actions.

Friday

Possible start date for the vaccine pass, although this is yet to be confirmed.