Paris reintroduces rules for masks in crowded outdoor areas

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Covid-19 rulesParis

Share this article
Masked Paris police officers patrol on horseback.
Masked Paris police officers patrol on horseback. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

After a previous mask rule for all outdoor areas was judged 'excessive' and suspended by the courts, local authorities in Paris have produced a new decree mandating masks in crowded outdoor areas.

The Paris police chief had previously ordered that masks be worn at all times in all public outdoor areas – including the streets. 

This rule had been in place since December 31st and had been copied by authorities in many of Paris’ suburbs.

However, last week a court judged the order “excessive” and suspended it.

On Monday, Paris police chief Didier Lallement published a new orders which requires masks in certain types of outdoor area.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The specified areas where masks will be compulsory – all areas that are judged likely to be crowded – are;

  • Outdoor markets and sales
  • In all gatherings, demonstrations, marches, meetings or organised activity of more than 10 people held in a public space (including in street)
  • In waiting areas for public transport such as at bus stops and in queues [masks are already compulsory when on all types of public transport in France]
  • In entryways and public plazas of shopping centres during their hours of opening [masks are already compulsory inside shopping centres]
  • In entryways and public plazas of school, university establishments or places of worship [masks are already compulsory inside]
  • In any queues in public outdoor areas

The announcement added that the new rules would be mirrored by similar requirements in the Paris suburbs, as they have been in consultation with local authorities outside the city boundaries. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

French government: All athletes must be vaccinated to compete in France

French government: All athletes must be vaccinated to compete in France

French parliament approves introduction of vaccine pass

French parliament approves introduction of vaccine pass

Protesters hit French streets to fight new Covid vaccine pass

Protesters hit French streets to fight new Covid vaccine pass

Paris outdoor face mask rule suspended by court

Paris outdoor face mask rule suspended by court

VIDEO: New virtual reality exhibition of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral

FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: Do I need a Covid vaccine booster shot to enter France?

FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: What should I do if my French health pass deactivates?

FOR MEMBERS

How the rules of the French health pass change on Saturday