Paris reintroduces rules for masks in crowded outdoor areas

The Paris police chief had previously ordered that masks be worn at all times in all public outdoor areas – including the streets.

This rule had been in place since December 31st and had been copied by authorities in many of Paris’ suburbs.

However, last week a court judged the order “excessive” and suspended it.

On Monday, Paris police chief Didier Lallement published a new orders which requires masks in certain types of outdoor area.

The specified areas where masks will be compulsory – all areas that are judged likely to be crowded – are;

Outdoor markets and sales

In all gatherings, demonstrations, marches, meetings or organised activity of more than 10 people held in a public space (including in street)

In waiting areas for public transport such as at bus stops and in queues [masks are already compulsory when on all types of public transport in France]

In entryways and public plazas of shopping centres during their hours of opening [masks are already compulsory inside shopping centres]

In entryways and public plazas of school, university establishments or places of worship [masks are already compulsory inside]

In any queues in public outdoor areas

The announcement added that the new rules would be mirrored by similar requirements in the Paris suburbs, as they have been in consultation with local authorities outside the city boundaries.