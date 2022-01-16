Tragedy on French slopes as 5-year-old girl killed by skier

Tragedy on French slopes as 5-year-old girl killed by skier
A 5-year-old girl was violently hit by a skier in the French ski resort of Flaine on Saturday and has subsequently died from her injuries.

The British girl was on a beginner ‘blue’ slope called “Les Serpentines” in a skiing class with several other children when she was hit by a skier who had not managed to control his speed, according to French media reports.

The eastern region of Bonneville’s public prosecutor’s office where Flaine is located said, “The child was in a line behind the group and was about to make a right turn when she was very violently hit by the skier arriving at high speed who tried in vain to avoid her,” reported media agency France Bleu.

She died while being transported by helicopter and did not survive her injuries.

The girl was skiing with her English family who live in Geneva and have a second home in the area, in Les Carroz.

The skier, a man from Haut-Savoie in his forties, was reportedly extremely shocked and was taken into custody by the police, who have since opened an investigation for manslaughter, according to French journal Le Dauphiné.

