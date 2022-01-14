Reader question: Can unvaccinated children travel to France?

<p><strong>Question: I was thrilled to learn that France is again allowing travel from the UK. My husband and I are both fully vaccinated but our daughters - 13 and 15 - have only had a single vaccine dose, are they allowed to enter France?</strong></p><p>For any country on the orange or red list for travel to France - which includes the UK, USA and Canada - there are different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. While vaccinated people can travel for any reason including holidays, unvaccinated travellers must provide proof that their trip is essential.</p><p>But what about children?</p><p><strong>Under 12s</strong></p><p>France's rules on vaccination and testing refer only to children aged 12 and over. Under 12s do not need to take a Covid test or provide proof of vaccination when entering France.</p><p><strong>Over 12s</strong></p><p>Children aged 12 and over are required to present a negative Covid test at the border (taken within 24 or 48 hours depending on where you are travelling from).</p><p>They are also required to complete paperwork including declarations of health and must be fully vaccinated.</p><p>The definition of 'fully vaccinated' is the same as for adults - seven days after receiving two doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna or 28 days after a single dose of Janssen. A single dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna is not sufficient and these people will be counted as unvaccinated.</p><p>However, there is an exception for unvaccinated children who are travelling with fully vaccinated parents/guardians. In this case, <a href="https://www.interieur.gouv.fr/Actualites/L-actu-du-Ministere/Certificate-of-international-travel" target="_blank" rel="noopener">says the French Interior Ministry</a>: "The measures applied to vaccinated adults are extended under the same conditions to accompanying minors, whether they are vaccinated or not."</p><p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-672702" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Screenshot-2022-01-14-11.26.36.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="72" /></p><p>So in other words, if the parents are fully vaccinated, the children can travel with them under the same rules and do not need to provide proof that their trip is essential.</p><p>They will, however, still need a negative Covid test and a health declaration.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p>Any under-18s travelling on their own will need to provide proof of either full vaccination or an essential reason in order to enter France.</p><p><strong>Health pass</strong></p><p>However, once you are in France, you will <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20220113/how-the-rules-of-the-french-health-pass-change-on-saturday/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">need a health pass to take part in many everyday activities</a> and those are required for all children aged 12 years and two months or older.</p><p>The health pass required either proof of vaccination, proof of recent recovery from Covid or a negative Covid test taken within the previous 24 hours.</p><p>The definition of 'fully vaccinated' again requires two shots of the double-dose vaccine, a single dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna is not sufficient. Over 18s <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20220113/reader-question-what-should-i-do-if-my-french-health-pass-deactivates/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">may also need a booster shot</a> in order to be considered fully vaccinated.</p><p>Over 12s who cannot prove they are fully vaccinated will need to either take a Covid test every 24 hours - at the cost of €22 for an antigen test or €44 for a PCR test for non residents, home-test kits are not accepted for the health pass - or avoid health pass venues.</p><p>These venues include cafés, restaurants, gyms, leisure centres, cinemas, theatres, tourist sites, museums, ski lifts and long-distance trains.</p><p>France is in the process of changing its health pass into a vaccine pass. An exact date for this has not been confirmed, but it's likely to be in late January. After this, unvaccinated people will not be able to take a test to use the pass.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20211220/what-changes-when-frances-health-pass-becomes-a-vaccine-pass/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">What will change when France's health pass becomes a vaccine pass?</a></strong></p>
