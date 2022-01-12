France to announce relaxation of UK travel rules ‘in the coming days’

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Travel news

Share this article
Brittany ferries Calais to Dover crossing
Travel between France and the UK is at present severely limited. Photo: Sameer Al Doumy/AFP
AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

Paris will announce an easing of restrictions for travel from Britain to France in the coming days, the government said on Wednesday.

“I confirm that a further easing of the restrictions with the UK will be announced in the coming days,” Gabriel Attal told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.

“Work is continuing, I hope that the announcement can be made by the end of the week,” he added.

His words come after Alexandre Holroyd, the MP representing French nationals living in the UK, said that after lengthy discussions with the government, a “considerable easing” of the UK travel restrictions would be announced soon.

Since December 18th, travellers arriving in France from across the Channel have been required to prove a compelling reason to enter the country, largely restricting entry to French or EU citizens or residents.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about travel between France and the UK

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

That was eased slightly last week to allow people in “for the pursuit of an economic activity requiring an on-site presence which cannot be postponed”.

“At the time I said that if we continued to see the same situation, that is the Omicron variant becoming dominant in France, of course we would continue to ease the restrictions,” Attal said.

Under the rules, travellers coming from the UK also have to quarantine at home for seven days although this can be shortened to 48 hours after a negative test.

Those who do qualify to travel also face a raft of paperwork.

We will update our Travel section HERE as soon as any announcements are made.

Share this article

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

British rugby teams can travel to France under new ‘essential work’ rules

British rugby teams can travel to France under new ‘essential work’ rules

France publishes initial relaxation in UK travel restrictions

France publishes initial relaxation in UK travel restrictions

How roaming charges will hit travellers between the UK and EU in 2022

How roaming charges will hit travellers between the UK and EU in 2022

Reader question: Are NHS vaccination certificates still valid on the French health pass?
FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: Are NHS vaccination certificates still valid on the French health pass?

France says children must wear masks on transport from age six

France suspends transit ban for Brits living in EU

FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: What do I need to do when I return to France from UK?

FOR MEMBERS

Brexit: New licence needed to bring vans and trailers from UK to France