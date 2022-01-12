France to announce relaxation of UK travel rules ‘in the coming days’

“I confirm that a further easing of the restrictions with the UK will be announced in the coming days,” Gabriel Attal told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.

“Work is continuing, I hope that the announcement can be made by the end of the week,” he added.

His words come after Alexandre Holroyd, the MP representing French nationals living in the UK, said that after lengthy discussions with the government, a “considerable easing” of the UK travel restrictions would be announced soon.

Since December 18th, travellers arriving in France from across the Channel have been required to prove a compelling reason to enter the country, largely restricting entry to French or EU citizens or residents.

That was eased slightly last week to allow people in “for the pursuit of an economic activity requiring an on-site presence which cannot be postponed”.

“At the time I said that if we continued to see the same situation, that is the Omicron variant becoming dominant in France, of course we would continue to ease the restrictions,” Attal said.

Under the rules, travellers coming from the UK also have to quarantine at home for seven days although this can be shortened to 48 hours after a negative test.

Those who do qualify to travel also face a raft of paperwork.

