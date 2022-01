Why do I need to know craquant?

Because it is hard not to smile when you meet that special someone.

What does it mean?

Craquant, pronounced “crack-on”, has two meanings.

Literally speaking, it is used to describe things that make a cracking sound or to describe crunchy foods.

For example you could say Ces biscuits sont craquants – These biscuits are crunchy.

More colloquially though, craquant is a word used to describe someone who is cute or adorable e.g. il est trop craquant/elle est trop craquante – He/she is so cute

T’as un sourire craquant – You have a cute smile

Taking this second meaning, there is another phrase that people used, in which craquant is transformed into the verb, craquer. It is a way to saying that you have a romantic and/or sexual attraction to someone.

Je craque sur toi – I fancy you

Synonyms

croquant, croustillant – Crunchy/Crispy

Joli, mignon, adorable – These are ways of expressing the affectionate meaning of craquant