British rugby teams can travel to France under new ‘essential work’ rules

Last month, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) were forced to postpone five fixtures between the French Top 14 teams and British sides due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Since December 18th, individuals have needed a compelling reason to go between the countries, with the only dispensation being for French and European travellers returning to France and British passengers heading in the other direction.

However on Thursday evening the French government announced a slight relaxation of the rules, saying that essential work trips can now take place.

Most other types of travel remain banned, however, including family visits, tourism and visits from second-home owners.

READ ALSO When will France fully lift UK travel restrictions?

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

“EPCR is pleased to clarify that pool stage matches in Rounds 3 and 4 of the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup are set to go ahead as scheduled,” body said.

“Following dialogue with the leagues and unions, EPCR has been informed that exemptions for what is termed the “pursuit of an economic activity” which have been put in place by the French government will apply to clubs and match officials who are travelling between France and the UK.

“Further information will also be sought from the French authorities regarding possible new conditions which may be applicable to travel between France and the UK,” it added.

The next round of matches start on January 14th when champions Toulouse travel to play English side Wasps and Bath travel to La Rochelle.

Round four takes place the following weekend with Top 14 leaders Bordeaux-Begles heading to unbeaten Premiership club Leicester Tigers and Cardiff players travelling to Toulouse.

According to France’s sports minister, a meeting between the country’s interministerial crisis centre will be held on Monday, when they will discuss sporting events.