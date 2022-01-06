Screenings of French films with English subtitles in January

Lost in Frenchlation is a cinema club that offers monthly screenings of films with English subtitles. This January, they have once again put together a great programme featuring the best recent French film releases and Q&As for unique and instructive experiences. A very gentle way to improve your French without missing a beat.

The traditional pre-screening drink will be unfortunately cancelled due to recent government restrictions unless the venue has a bar with seating options. If you like, you can also remain seated at the end of the screening and enjoy a conversation with the directors and actors of the films you’ve just watched.

Two new cinemas are joining the initiative: L’Arlequin (in Paris’ 6th arrondissement) and the Cinéma du Panthéon (in the 5th arrondissement).

Friday, January 7th

La Fracture – Raf and Julie (Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi and Marina Foïs), a couple on the verge of breaking up, find themselves in an overloaded emergency room on the evening of a Paris Gilets Jaunes protest. Their encounter with Yann (Pio Marmai), an angry and injured protester, will overturn the certainties and prejudices of each of them. Outside, the tension mounts. The hospital, under pressure, has to close its doors. The staff are overwhelmed. It’s going to be a long night…

The screening will take place at the Club de l’Étoile cinema at 8pm, followed by a Q&A with the director, Catherine Corsini.

Tickets are €10 full price, €8 for students and all other concessions, and can be booked here.

Thursday, January 13th

Suprêmes – At the end of the 1980s, while the police and young people from the suburbs are in violent confrontation, some of them turn to rap music to express the anger that is growing in the suburbs. Among them, two young people from Seine-Saint-Denis, soon to be known as Joey Starr (Théo Christine) and Kool Shen (Sandor Funtek), created Suprême NTM and became, in spite of themselves, the spokespersons of a generation.

The screening will take place at L’Entrepôt at 8pm, followed by a Q&A with Sandor Funtek, one of the lead actors. You can come at 7pm for a pre-screening drink at the cinema’s bar. Tickets are available online here, and cost €8.70 full price, €7.17 for students and all other concessions.

Monday, January 17th

Tromperie – Adapted from Philip Roth’s novel Deception, Tromperie takes place in London in 1987. Philip is a famous American writer exiled in London. His mistress comes regularly to meet him in his office, the refuge of the two lovers. There they make love, argue, meet again and talk for hours on end; about the women in his life, about sex, anti-Semitism, literature and being true to oneself…

The screening will take place at the Cinéma du Panthéon at 8PM, followed by a Q&A with the director, Arnaud Desplechin. You may also come at 7pm for drinks at the cinema tea salon.

Tickets are €8.50 full price; €6.50 for students and all other concessions, only with pre-bookings here.

Thursday, January 20th

Madres Paralelas – Two women, Janis and Ana, meet in a hospital room about to give birth. They are both single and have become pregnant by accident. Janis (Penelope Cruz), a middle-aged woman, has no regrets and in the hours leading up to the birth she is deliriously happy. Ana, on the other hand, is a frightened, remorseful and traumatised teenager. Janis tries to cheer her up as they wander down the hospital corridor. The few words they exchange during these hours will create a very close bond between them, which chance will complicate in a way that will change both their lives.

This screening is part of the Telerama Film Festival and will take place at the Luminor cinema at 8pm. Rendez-vous at 7pm for a pre-screening drink!

Tickets cost €10 or €8 for students and concessions, and can be found here. Tickets are 3,50€ with the Telerama pass which you can find here or in the Telerama January, 12th and 19th issues.

Thursday, January 27th

Une femme du monde – In Strasbourg, Marie (Laure Calamy from Call My Agent!) has been a prostitute for 20 years. She has her own pavement, her regulars, her freedom. And a son, Adrien, 17. To ensure his future, Marie wants to pay for his education. She needs money, fast.

The screening will take place at L’Arlequin at 8pm, followed by a Q&A with the director, Cécile Durocq.

Tickets cost €10.30 or €8.10 for students and concessions, and can be found here.

Full details of Lost in Frenchlation’s events can be found on their website or Facebook page. In France, a health pass is required in order to go to the cinema. Masks must be worn throughout the screening and eating and drinking during the film is not allowed.