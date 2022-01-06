FOR MEMBERS
French word of the Day: Pimbêche
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
More news
FOR MEMBERS
French Word of the Day: Emmerder
FOR MEMBERS
French Word of the Day: Croquer le marmot
FOR MEMBERS
French Expression of the Day: Au forceps
FOR MEMBERS
French Expression of the Day: Raz-de-marée
FOR MEMBERS
French Word of the Day: Choper
FOR MEMBERS
Member comments
The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Love these articles! To be accused of a haughty attitude by Nicolas Sarkozy, of all people, must have been a bit rich.