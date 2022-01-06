France removes final countries from ‘scarlet’ list to ease Covid travel rules

South Africa was one of 10 countries put on the newly created ‘scarlet list’ in December, over fears of the Omicron variant – the list imposed extremely tough restrictions on travel, within even fully vaccinated people only allowed to travel if they fit one of the narrow criteria for ‘essential journeys’.

But the French government issued a decree on Thursday moving South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini from the “scarlet” list to the “red” list. Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi, Zambia and Maritius had previously been moved to the red list, meaning there are currently no countries classified as ‘scarlet’.

The UK is not technically classified as scarlet, but France has also imposed harsh restrictions that ban virtually all travel – although there are signs that these too could be relaxed soon.

Vaccinated travellers coming from South Africa and other former scarlet list countries no longer need an essential reason to travel to France and do not need to isolate for ten days upon arrival. Unvaccinated travellers still need an essential reason and must complete the quarantine.

All travellers coming from South Africa must hold a negative PCR or antigen test result taken no more than 48 hours before travelling to mainland France, or 24 hours before travelling to French overseas territories.

People travelling to French overseas territories like Mayotte or La Réunion still need to have an “essential reason” for travel, whether vaccinated or not. Tourism is not deemed an essential reason for travel.

South Africa had been placed on the “scarlet red” list in November because of soaring Omicron cases in the country – but France now has record Omicron cases of its own. While France recorded 335,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours on Wednesday, South Africa is hovering at around 11,000 new daily cases – although it does test significantly less.

The decision to remove South Africa from the ‘scarlet’ list comes after France has announced it would also be loosening travel restrictions on people coming from the UK.

Speaking after the regular meeting of ministers on Wednesday, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said that France government had “decided to expand the list of compelling reasons – in particular professional reasons.”

Attal did not specify exactly when this change would come into place but floated the idea that it could come as soon as next week.

The next key date in the tourism calendar is the February school holiday, a time particularly important for the ski industry, where resorts are usually busy with both domestic and international visitors.

