How transport in Paris will change in 2022

January

Line 4 extended to Bagneux

Line 4 of the Paris Metro will stretch 1.8km further south with two new stations, terminating in Bagneux in the southern suburbs. The Barbara (between Montrouge and Bagneux) and Bagneux stations will open on January 13th. As a result of this extension, 37,000 extra people are expected to use the Metro each day. Trains running on this line will be progressively automated from the summer.

February

Navigo users to be reimbursed for late trains

SNCF and RATP have said they will begin reimbursing Navigo pass holders for repeatedly late RER A and RER B trains. If less than 80 percent of rail services are on time over a period of several months, users will receive compensation for anywhere between half a month of subscription fees to one and a half months of conscription fees. Those who frequently use the RER B are most likely to benefit from compensation. Reimbursement will not be automatic as in 2021 – rail users will have to apply via a specially created website.

March

Phase-out of paper Metro tickets

Many Metro stations have already begun phasing out the old 10-pack metro tickets carnets. In March, almost all stations will have scrapped this purchase option altogether in an effort to push people towards purchasing rechargeable Navigo Easy cards or use the IDF Mobilities app instead. Cardboard tickets won’t disappear completely – it will still be possible to buy single tickets.

Flying taxi trial in Pontoise

RATP, Aéroports de Paris and a company called Volocopter are striving to launch a flying taxi service, although we’re a long way off hailing a flying cab just yet. Prototypes are set to be trialled during the Spring in Pontoise, to the northwest of Paris. The vehicles are a sort of hybrid between drone and helicopter and will be capable of carrying up to four passengers at once. If the trials are successful, the company says that the aim is to have the service fully operational by 2024 – journeys would cost in the region of €100.

April

Price limits for Ile-de-France public transport

The cost of most journeys on public transport in Ile-de-France will be limited to €5, or €4 per journey for people buying a carnet.

The move will be subsidised by regional authorities to the tune of some €60 million per year. It was a campaign promise of Valérie Pécresse, president of the Ile-de-France Regional Council and now presidential candidate.

May

Line 12 extended to Mairie-d’Aubervilliers

Line 12 of the Paris Metro will be extended northward, with two new stations – Aimé-Césaire and Mairie-d’Aubervilliers – opening in May. Residents of the northern suburbs have been waiting for this for nearly 20 years, but various problems, most recently including the Covid pandemic, delayed the project significantly.

June

Cycle lane network expands

City authorities in Paris have promised to protect 60km of cycle lanes known as coronapistes, which were initially meant to be temporary solutions to reduce the saturation of public transport during the pandemic. In the Summer, this network will be expanded eastwards towards Place de la Bastille. The city has promised to construct a 650km network of cycle lanes by 2025.

July

New tramway in Yvelines

After 5 years of construction, the T-13 tramway will finally open up in Yvelines, connecting Saint-Cyr-l’École in the south to Saint-Germain-en-Laye in the north. The line will link through RER C and RER A without users having to travel through Paris. Some 21,000 daily passengers are expected to use the service every day.

Polluting vehicles banned from Paris

Diesel cars registered before 2011 and petrol cars registered before 2006 will no longer be able to enter Paris from July 1st. All the land inside the A86 (the ring road surrounding the city) will be protected as a low emissions zone. Of the 5.4 million cars in the Paris region, about a quarter will no longer to be able to enter the city.

August

Works begin in Saint-Michel-Notre-Dame RER station

At least four months of repair and maintenance work will begin on August 23rd in the RER C station, Saint-Michel-Notre-Dame, meaning that this stop will be temporarily out of service. The total cost of the work is estimated at €32 million. The Saint-Michel stop of the RER B and Line 4 will however remain operational.

September

Parking fees for motorbikes

From September 1st, parking will no longer be free for motorised two-wheeled vehicles on Paris. Drivers will have to pay €2-3 per hour to park their motorbikes/motorcycles, for a maximum of six hours at a time. City authorities have promised to put in place a monthly pass for non-resident bikers, which will allow them to park at cheaper rates at designated parking spots.

End of the year

City authorities are discussing the creation of a limited traffic zone in the centre of Paris, promising to put one in place in the second half of 2022. The aim is to reduce traffic in the four central arrondissements but it is unclear who will have the right to continue driving there. It looks likely that residents, taxis and business owners will be able to continue using these roads but that visitors and private chauffeurs will not.