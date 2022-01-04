Frenchman wins €2.6 million euros on slot machine

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

Share this article
A man enters coins into a slot machine in the Saint-Amand-les-Eaux casino in northern France.
A man enters coins into a slot machine in the Saint-Amand-les-Eaux casino in northern France. A recent gambler won €2.6 million on such a machine. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

One lucky gambler won €2.6 million in northern France after placing a €2 coin into a slot machine.

A Frenchman in his thirties has made a dream start to 2022 by winning €2.6 million on a casino slot machine after playing a two-euro coin.

The man, described as an “occasional player” by the operator of the Saint-Amand-les-Eaux casino in northern France, hit the jackpot while playing on Sunday night.

A so-called Mega-pot of prize money is available on 175 slot machines linked up in 38 French casinos run by the Partouche group, with 31 people winning more than a million euros each in the last 10 years.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Sunday night’s winner, who has not been identified, walked away with €2.626 million.

Gambling is tightly regulated in France because of the dangers of addiction and financial losses, with advertisers required to warn consumers about the risks and banned from targeting children.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.