Paris makes wearing face masks outdoors compulsory once again

A Paris municipal police officer wearing a face mask asks people to put on their masks. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)
Wearing face masks outdoors will become compulsory again in Paris this week in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, French police said on Wednesday.

The mandate will apply from Friday to everyone over the age of 11 except those inside vehicles, cyclists, users of two-wheeled transport like scooters and those doing sport, Paris police HQ said in a statement.

Police justified the measure saying “people intermingle in Paris constantly and gatherings or crowds are numerous”.

Patrols would be stepped up in busy areas to enforce the new rule, police said and those who flouted the law could face a €135 fine.

France on Wednesday reported a new record-high daily Covid-19 case total of 208,000 as Omicron drives infections up after Christmas. Paris has seen soaring infection rates in recent weeks with the incidence rate passing 2,000 cases per 100,000.

“I wouldn’t call Omicron a wave anymore… I would call it a tidal wave,” said French Health Minister Olivier Veran.

The government has announced new restrictions including an extension on the closure of nightclubs and encouraging more remote working.

But it has so far shied away from mass closures or lockdowns seen in other EU countries such as the Netherlands.

