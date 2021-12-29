French TV personality Grichka Bogdanoff dies of Covid-19

Grichka Bogdanoff died in hospital in Paris, aged 72, his agent confirmed on Tuesday, while twin brother Igor is being treated for the virus at the same hospital, according to reports.

The twins became famous as TV personalities and hearthrobs in the 1980s, but in later years were best known for their increasingly bizarre appearance as they underwent dozens of cosmetic surgery procedures.

The family’s lawyer later confirmed to Le Monde that Grichka died of Covid-19, and had not been vaccinated. He was hospitalised on December 15th.

“Surrounded by the love of his family and his family, Grichka Bogdanoff passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021 to join his stars,” his family said in a short statement.

The brothers, who have links to European royalty, presented the popular TF1 science programme Temps X, from 1979 to 1987, and went on to present or feature in a number of science and sci-fi programmes on French TV.

Their lives later descended into academic controversy and legal troubles. In 2001, the “Bogdanoff affair” alleged that the brothers wrote nonsensical advanced physics papers that were published in reputable scientific journals.

They have also had a number of brushes with the law.

In recent years, they had become popular figures in the cryptocurrency community and in 2020 appeared on TF1’s celebrity show Mask Singer.

They had been working towards what they hoped would be a return to French TV screens, but plans for a new science-based show on pay-TV broadcaster Canal+ had been put on indefinite hold.