France set to introduce new Covid testing rules for schoolchildren

French primary schools are to see an important change in Covid protocol.

Currently, if a pupil tests positive, their classmates must all take Covid tests and only those who test negative are allowed to return to class. Those who test positive must remain in self-isolation for ten days.

But speaking on France Inter on Tuesday morning, French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said that the testing requirements would become much more rigourous.

“To return to school, you will need more than just one negative test, but multiple tests, taken over several days,” he said.

Blanquer said children would need to take two or three tests, but that the exact timeframe in which these would need to be taken is still being discussed.

The incidence of Covid among 5-11 year olds has exploded by a factor of 12 over the course of a month. Dozens of children are currently in intensive care after falling ill with Covid, but compared to other illnesses like gastroenteritis and bronchitis, Covid has taken a relatively small toll on this age group.

Other measures

Blanquer said that the government had made €20 million available for schools to install CO2 captors in schools, which allow education authorities to judge whether there is a sufficient aeration in classrooms to prevent the spread of Covid.

France’s Scientific Council is concerned that up to a third of teachers will be off from work by the end of January due to soaring Covid cases. Blanquer said that the government is trying to ensure that recently retired teachers can be called back into service to fill the gap.

“Our objective is to make sure there is pedagogic continuity,” he said.

The minister insisted that school exams would go ahead as usual and that there would not be capacity limits in exam halls and amphitheatres.

“As far as the youth are concerned, we have two imperatives: recognise the difficulties of our era and show an optimistic perspective. We cannot bathe the youth in a nihilistic or anxious discourse,” he said.

France made all 5-11 year olds eligible for vaccination last week.

The Christmas holidays will not be extended, as some had hoped, beyond January 3rd.