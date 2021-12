Why do I need to know tendre les bras?

Because it’s nice to be helpful.

What does it mean?

Tendre les bras, pronounced “ton-druh ley brah”, means to help someone, to welcome someone or to reach out to someone.

The literal meaning of this expression is to “extend the arms” – it is analogous to “lending a hand”.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

A bras tendu is an outstretched arm – a term often used in a medical context and a pre-requisite for many injections.

The phrase is thought to have biblical origins.

Use it like this

Je me mis à tendre les bras à d’autres personnes – I am beginning to help other people

Je lui a tendu les bras – I helped him

Pour inciter les quelque 5 millions de non-vaccinés à tendre le bras, le gouvernement envisage de créer un pass vaccinal – To incite the 5 million unvaccinated people to offer their arms [for injections], the government envisages creating a vaccine pass

Tendre les bras signifie épouser les enseignements de Dieu, en venant en aide à son prochain – To help others is to follow the teachings of god by coming to the aid of others

Synonyms

Tendre la perche

Donner un coup de main

Aider quelqu’un