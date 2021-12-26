France breaks 100,000 barrier for Covid infections

Covid-19 stats

A man takes his own nasal swab sample for a Covid-19 test
President Macron is due to meet with key members of his government on Monday to discuss new Covid safety measures as cases pass the 100,000 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began. Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP
Covid infections in France hit six figures on Saturday, with health officials recording 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day the numbers have been record highs.

The latest figures, from France’s public health agency, come ahead of a video-conference meeting on Monday in which President Emmanuel Macron and key members of his government will discuss new Covid safety measures.

Officials are concerned about the effect of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Already on Friday, the health authority recommended adults receive a booster jab three months after their initial vaccination.

Now the government is moving to make the health pass issued to the vaccinated valid only if people accept the booster jab.

READ ALSO: What will change when France’s health pass becomes a vaccine pass?

The pass is required for access to cafes, restaurants and public spaces, as well as for international travel.

Some regions have already enacted their own safety measures.

At the end of last month, for example, officials in Savoie reintroduced the compulsory wearing of masks, not just in indoor public spaces, but outdoors too — a move just adopted in neighbouring Italy.

READ ALSO: Masks now obligatory in all markets in France

The latest figures mark a dramatic rise since the beginning of the month: on December 4th, the numbers broke 50,000 for the first time before rising steadily.

To date, France has recorded 122,546 deaths from the coronavirus. So far, 76.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.                                  

