France sets new daily Covid infections record

AFP/The Local
[email protected]
@mcpben
Covid-19 stats

People wait to be tested for Covid at a mobile unit in Paris
People wait to be tested for Covid at a mobile unit in Paris on December 23rd, 2021. The number of daily Covid-19 cases in France is set to exceed 100,000 by the end of December due to the faster-spreading Omicron variant, France's Health Minister has said. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP
France set a new daily coronavirus infections record on Friday, registering 94,124 cases over 24 hours, the highest figure since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

It marked the second day in a row that infections climbed to record highs.

The numbers are likely to climb further, fuelled by the super-contagious Omicron variant and the Christmas holiday season, when schools are closed and families gather.

READ ALSO: France fears over 100,000 daily Covid cases by the end of the year

Some 16,173 people are currently hospitalised for Covid-19 in the country, with 3,254 of them in emergency care.

Around 122,462 people have died of Covid-19 in France since the start of the pandemic.

Some 76.5 percent of the population have received two vaccine doses, and nearly 21 million people in a country of 67.4 million residents have received a booster shot.

On Friday, health authority recommended that adults receive a booster jab three months after their initial vaccination.

READ ALSO: France recommends Covid booster jab 3 months after initial vaccines

