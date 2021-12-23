Macron tells the French: Happy Christmas and do a Covid test

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Emmanuel MacronPolitics

Share this article
Macron tells the French: Happy Christmas and do a Covid test
French president Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

French president Emmanuel Macron's festive greeting to the nation wishes everyone a happy Christmas - with a preventative Covid test.

The French government has already ruled out imposing extra restrictions over Christmas – although New Year is still up for discussion.

But as Covid infection rates – particularly of the highly contagious Omicron strain – continue to rise, the president has also called on the French to be careful over the festive period.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

His festive message begins by wishing everyone happy holidays, and then goes on: “To those who will have the joy of being with their family for Christmas: barrier gestures, a preventive test to reassure and in case of symptoms – isolate and alert.”

He added his thanks to the healthcare workers and others who will be working over the holidays.

There are no restrictions on gatherings or travel within France this Christmas, but official government advice is to keep gatherings small and employ preventative measures including washing hands and ventilating rooms.

Those planning to travel or meet up with family and friends are also advised to take a test in advance, even if they have no symptoms.

EXPLAINED: The health rules and official advice in France this Christmas

Macron himself is likely to have a better time this year, as last Christmas he was ill with Covid.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

ANALYSIS: We can expect more violence during French presidential campaign

ANALYSIS: We can expect more violence during French presidential campaign

Zemmour rally near Paris marred as anti-racism activists attacked during protest

Zemmour rally near Paris marred as anti-racism activists attacked during protest

Thousands attend Paris rally for far-right presidential candidate Zemmour

Thousands attend Paris rally for far-right presidential candidate Zemmour

French police on alert as far-right Zemmour holds first rally

French police on alert as far-right Zemmour holds first rally

OPINION: Only two people can win the French presidential election and it will be close

Far-right French presidential candidate Zemmour to hold first campaign rally

France’s right wing party chooses Paris region chief as presidential candidate

Macron says lockdown for the unvaccinated ‘not necessary in France’