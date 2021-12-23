Macron tells the French: Happy Christmas and do a Covid test

The French government has already ruled out imposing extra restrictions over Christmas – although New Year is still up for discussion.

But as Covid infection rates – particularly of the highly contagious Omicron strain – continue to rise, the president has also called on the French to be careful over the festive period.

Bonnes fêtes à tous !

À ceux qui auront la joie de se retrouver en famille pour Noël : les gestes barrières, un test préventif pour rassurer, et en cas de symptôme, on s'isole, on alerte. À ceux mobilisés pour soigner, nous protéger : merci. Prenons soin les uns des autres. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 23, 2021

His festive message begins by wishing everyone happy holidays, and then goes on: “To those who will have the joy of being with their family for Christmas: barrier gestures, a preventive test to reassure and in case of symptoms – isolate and alert.”

He added his thanks to the healthcare workers and others who will be working over the holidays.

There are no restrictions on gatherings or travel within France this Christmas, but official government advice is to keep gatherings small and employ preventative measures including washing hands and ventilating rooms.

Those planning to travel or meet up with family and friends are also advised to take a test in advance, even if they have no symptoms.

Macron himself is likely to have a better time this year, as last Christmas he was ill with Covid.