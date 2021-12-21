Tell us: What has been your experience of the new France-UK travel rules?

Travel between France and the UK has become far more complicated since the French government introduced new rules.
France has enacted new restrictions for travel to and from the UK. These essentially prohibit all non-essential travel but do allow certain groups including Brits resident in France to travel - but how have these rules been working in practice?

New rules came into effect on December 18th for travel between France and the UK.

In response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant which has seen Covid case numbers hit record highs in the UK, the French government has prohibited all non-essential travel between the two countries.

Those who do meet the criteria also need to fill out a mountain of paperwork in order to make the journey. 

We want to hear from anyone who has managed to make the journey about your experiences at the border.

