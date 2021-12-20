French Word of the Day: Cagole

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <em>cagole</em>?</strong></p><p>Because it is a very commonly used word in big southeastern cities like Marseille - and carries a surprising level of nuance. </p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Pronounced "cag-ole", this word loosely translates as "bimbo" or perhaps "trailer trash".</p><p>It is typically used to refer to the stereotype of an overly-made up, fake-tanned, high-heeled, short-skirted female resident of Marseille. </p><p>There is also male equivalent - <em>cacou</em> - to denote a muscled man, with a T-shirt several sizes too small, with gleaming white teeth and a BMW... you get the idea. A <em>cacou</em> is the Ken doll/himbo equivalent to the <em>cagole</em>. </p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p>https://twitter.com/inafr_officiel/status/957305721342717953</p><p> </p><p>The word <em>cagole</em> is thought to come from the early 20th-century Provençal word, <em>cagoulo</em>, which was the name of the apron worn by women working in date-processing factories. Others claim it comes from the Pronençale verb, <em>caga</em>, which means "to poop". </p><p>Either way, <em>cagole</em>, has long been seen as a pejorative way to refer to women. But that is beginning to change. </p><p><strong>READ MORE <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191219/french-regional-stereotypes-is-half-the-country-really-always-drunk/">French regional stereotypes: Grumpy Parisians and drunk northerners</a></strong></p><p>Since 1997, an annual Miss Cagole competition has been held, mostly in Marseille. At the beginning, this competition was a pure celebration of <em>cagole</em> culture, a sort of trashy version of the glamorous Miss France.</p><p>In recent years though, this competition has placed an emphasis on <a href="https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/provence-alpes-cote-d-azur/bouches-du-rhone/marseille/on-voulait-contrer-miss-france-retour-de-l-election-de-miss-cagole-a-marseille-sur-fond-de-feminisme-et-d-ecologie-2360749.html">eco-mindedness and feminism</a> as important<em> cagole</em> qualities. </p><p><b>Use it like this</b></p><p><em>On dirait de cette femme que c'est une cagole</em> - We would say that this woman is a bimbo</p><p><em>La cagole est à la mode</em> - Bimboisim is fashionable </p><p><em>C'est vrai que la cagole n'est pas que Marseillaise, on la retrouve un peu partout</em> - It is true that bimbos are not just from Marseille, we find them everywhere</p><p><em>Dans la culture gay, le terme cagole est repris pour qualifier un homme qui porte tous les signes de la féminité</em> - In gay culture, the term cagole is taken to describe a man who carries all the signs of femininity </p><p><strong>Synonyms</strong> </p><p><em>Chagasse</em> </p><p><em>Pétasse</em> </p><p><em>Poufiasse</em> </p><p>Please note that you should avoid these terms in polite and even most informal conversations. </p>
