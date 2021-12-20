France to expands its anti-waste laws from January

It will be illegal to destroy a range of unsold goods in France from January 1st – part of the government’s objective of creating a “circular economy” and reducing waste.

Currently, some €280 million worth of unsold goods are destroyed every year in France, mostly through incineration.

From 2022, it will be illegal to destroy the following unsold items:

Electronic products

Textiles, clothes and shoes

Furniture

Ink cartridges

Hygiene products

Food preservation and cooking equipment

Leisure products

Books and school equipment

The government says that importers, producers and distributors are among the main target groups of the law. When France banned the destruction of unsold food products in 2016, food distribution charities benefited greatly. There could be a similar result as a result of this new legislation, with charity organisations seeing their stock rise.

The law allows fines of up to €15,000 for those who violate the new measures.