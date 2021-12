(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Reader question: I’m travelling from the UK to France with young children. Do they also need to quarantine and take a test to leave isolation after 48 hours? And what about all the online paperwork?

Initially when France announced its new rules for travel to and from the UK it was not clear if children were subject to the rule that all travellers arriving in France had to self-isolate for 10 days.

Not was it clear whether they also had to take a test to leave isolation after 48 hours or if their parents’ tests were sufficient.

Then there was the paperwork.

Travellers to France from the UK now need to fill in an online platform to alert French authorities of their place of isolation, fill in a “declaration of honour” that they have no Covid symptoms and also fill out an “attestation de déplacement vers la France Métropolitaine depuis le Royaume-Uni”.

But does this paperwork need to be filled in for each individual traveller including small children?

The French Consulate in London has now confirmed that all these rules only apply to travellers aged 12 and over.

The Consulate states:

Children over twelve are subject to the same rules as adults, meaning they need:

PCR or Antigen test less than 24 hours before their departure

An “essential reason” (motif imperièux) for travel to France from the UK and the form showing it

A declaration of honour (that they have no Covid symptoms)

Fill out the eOS online platform for details of self-isolation address in France

Self-isolate on arrival in France and take a test to leave after 48 hours

So children under 12 are exempt from this paperwork and quarantine rules.

