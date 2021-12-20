BREAKING: Man armed with knife takes hostages in Paris

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the Aligre district in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, where two women have been taken hostage in a shop.
The assailant is reportedly armed with a knife and French media say he has a history of psychiatric illness.
The police have set up a security cordon and warned people to stay away from the area while an operation is underway.
Les effectifs de la @prefpolice interviennent sur le secteur d'Aligre à #Paris12 pour une présomption de prise d'otage. Un périmètre de sécurité est établi.
La BRI est sur place.
Évitez le secteur. pic.twitter.com/wFwQyaZ7TT
— Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) December 20, 2021
La BRI, the Brigade of Search and Intervention the French equivalent of a SWAT team, is among the units mobilised to resolve the current hostage situation safely.
(article continues below)
See also on The Local:
French TV news broadcaster, BFMTV have reported that the hostage taker is demanding a discussion with the Justice Minister, Éric Dupond-Moretti.
More to follow
Member comments