BREAKING: Man armed with knife takes hostages in Paris

Illustration photo: Thomas Coex/AFP
A major police operation is underway in the French capital after two women were taken hostage by a man armed with a knife.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the Aligre district in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, where two women have been taken hostage in a shop.

The assailant is reportedly armed with a knife and French media say he has a history of psychiatric illness. 

The police have set up a security cordon and warned people to stay away from the area while an operation is underway. 

La BRI, the Brigade of Search and Intervention the French equivalent of a SWAT team, is among the units mobilised to resolve the current hostage situation safely. 

French TV news broadcaster, BFMTV have reported that the hostage taker is demanding a discussion with the Justice Minister, Éric Dupond-Moretti. 

