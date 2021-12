Can I bring my French partner and family to the UK over Christmas?

The answer to this question appears to have got a little clearer.

The French government is calling on everyone to delay France-UK travel plans where possible. All non-essential travel is banned.

In its official guidelines, it writes: “Touristic or professional visits are not considered imperious motives”.

On the list of legitimate reasons for travel from France to the UK, it is written that French nationals, residents of France or the EU can return from the UK, along with their partners and children (of whatever nationality).

When it comes to travel to the UK, the French authorities have not published any solid guidance about whether the French partners and children of British citizens are permitted.

Under the list of criteria covered for essential travel the first one simply says: “Foreign national returning to their country”.

The French Consul in London tweeted that French people with residency in the UK could travel to the country.

But our questions about whether British nationals can take their French family to the UK for Christmas or indeed their family of any nationality have gone unanswered.

However, the French government’s attestation or permission form that everyone is required to sign before departure to the UK suggests that French partners or children of British citizens would be covered under essential reasons as can been in the form below.

“French nationals or foreigners returning to the country of residence or origin (without guarantee of returning to France unless they have an essential reason) as well as their partners and children,” reads the form.

We have reached out to the French Prime Minister’s office and the French consulate in London for further clarification on this question.

Do children need to quarantine on arrival in France?

Everyone over 12 travelling from the UK to France must take a PCR or antigen test 24 hours before departure.

Adults also must fill out an online form for French authorities with their personal details and quarantine upon their arrival in France.

The quarantine initially was set to seven days, with the chance to leave self-isolation early following negative test results after day two. The guidance has since been updated, to a mandatory ten day quarantine with the chance to leave self-isolation after 48 hours following a negative test result.

There is no official guidance on whether this quarantine applies to children.

But when you fill out the online form with your quarantine address in France, there is no age limit. This form must be filled out before departure and is intended to alert the authorities of your whereabouts so that they can check you are not violating quarantine.

Given that children can also fill out the form, it appears likely that they must self-isolate too. However when it comes to children needing to take a test to leave quarantine after two days, as is allowed it is unclear, but we have to presume that’s the case.

Can I transit through France on the way to the UK?

If you are British, then the rules state that you are entitled to return to the UK from France. British citizenship is listed as an essential reason that allows you to return. And as stated above it appears you can take your family too.

Entering France from other EU countries is easy and looks likely to remain that way. France only requires PCR or antigen Covid tests for non-vaccinated visitors coming from EU countries, which are on the “green list”. Logically, British citizens could enter France from Spain or Italy, before continuing their journey on to the UK.

For other EU and Schengen area citizens however, the French authorities have yet to publish any guidance. If you are Italian or Swiss for example, it is uncertain whether the French authorities will allow you to drive/fly/rail into France and then travel to the UK. French citizens, without an essential reason, are forbidden from doing so.

We have reached out to the French Prime Minister’s office for clarification on this. We have yet to hear back after multiple calls.

It is possible that the French authorities themselves are not sure of the rules. Passage to the UK may be dependent on Ad-hoc conversations with border officials. We suggest behaving politely and explaining your situation. We may not know what the rule is for non-French EU citizens until the rules come into play at midnight on Friday.

What is clearer however is that you can transit through France coming in the opposite direction, so from the UK to Italy via France for example. More information here.

On arrival in France, do I need to enter quarantine straight away or can I stop somewhere on the way to my residence?

As previously mentioned, travellers from the UK to France must quarantine upon arrival.

They are required to fill out an online form with their quarantine address. This must be completed before departure from the UK. As soon as this form is received by the French authorities, they will be able to check whether you are respecting self-isolation rules.

This means that technically, you are obliged to enter quarantine as soon as you arrive in France. If you are willing to risk stopping off at a hotel overnight, to avoid driving from Calais to Bordeaux in one stretch for example, then that is up to you.

There is a good chance that the police won’t check up on you straight away. But if they did decide to check at the address you listed and you are not there, you could face a hefty fine. There doesn’t appear to be any guidelines on stopovers.

As with the other travel restrictions, we will see how seriously it is enforced once the rules come into place at midnight on Friday.

Do you have any further questions? Please email us at [email protected]