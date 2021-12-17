French Word of the Day: Minable

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
French Word of the Day

Share this article
French Word of the Day: Minable
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

This is a word that many people in France will use to describe their politicians. It is a useful one to know in the lead up to the presidential campaign.

Why do I need to know the word minable

Because some might say it’s an ideal adjective to describe British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in both appearance and performance, to French friends and acquaintances who are just learning about all those Christmas parties he has been hosting.

What does it mean? 

Minable (pronounced meen-aah-bluh) means miserable, sorry, mediocre, wretched, and shabby. It can also describe a person or a group of people as second-rate, pathetic – a dead loss.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

It comes from the verb miner, “to mine”, and is used to describe how someone or something is drained, or undermined.

Use it like this

Johnson, il est un minable – Johnson, he’s a dead loss

Il s’habille de façon minable – He’s shabbily dressed

Une bande de minables – A pathetic bunch

Synonyms 

You could also use any one of the following: pitoyable, lamentable, déplorable, misérable…

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

French Expression of the Day: Bon vent
FOR MEMBERS

French Expression of the Day: Bon vent

French Word of the Day: Picoler

French Word of the Day: Picoler

French Expression of the Day: Perdre la boule
FOR MEMBERS

French Expression of the Day: Perdre la boule

French Expression of the Day: Partir en cacahuète
FOR MEMBERS

French Expression of the Day: Partir en cacahuète

FOR MEMBERS

French Word of the Day: Benjamin

FOR MEMBERS

French Word of the Day: Gougnafier

FOR MEMBERS

French Word of the Day: Claquer

FOR MEMBERS

French Expression of the Day: On n’est pas chez les Bisounours