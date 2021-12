An afternoon meeting of France’s Health Defence Council on Friday could herald new Covid restrictions, just as schools are breaking up in France. The meeting had been planned for next week but has been brought forward in what many commentators see as a sign of urgency.

Earlier in the week, Health Minister Olivier Véran predicted that around 4,000 people would be lying in French intensive care units over the festive period whilst the government spokesman Gabriel Attal warned that new measures could be announced.

The big announcement by the French government on Thursday was of course the new rules on travel between France and the UK but it looks like more announcements will be made on Friday.

So what kind of measures could be brought in just before Christmas?

More travel restrictions

After the restrictions introduced for the UK on Thursday the French government may also introduce further travel restrictions perhaps even on entry from EU countries. Certain countries like Denmark and Norway have seen huge spikes in infections caused by the Omicron variant.

France may try to limit entry from these countries in a bid to delay a similar spike in France.

Booster dose acceleration

The French government has been trying to accelerate the uptake of vaccination – and booster doses in particular.

On Thursday, Véran floated the idea of reducing the mandatory waiting time between second and third doses to four months rather than t he current limit of five.

“It is an idea I find interesting,” he told French media, but said it was not his decision alone to make.

