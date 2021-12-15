French Word of the Day: Charrier

French Word of the Day

French Word of the Day: Charrier
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
This jovial word should not be taken too seriously. But it is a useful one to know and could come in handy around the Christmas table.

Why do I need to know the word charrier? 

Because it is very versatile word with a generally playful meaning. 

What does it mean? 

Literally charrier (pronounced sha-ree-ay) means to transport something by cart. 

Its more common meaning though, is “to take the mickey out of someone/tease someone” or “to exaggerate”. 

In this context, it is similar to the English idiom of being “taken for a ride”. 

Use it like this

Mes potes aiment me charrier – My friends like teasing me 

Les jeunes se charrient sur leurs parents – Young people take the mickey out of their parents 

C’est mon droit de te charrier – It is my right to tease you

Il ne charrie pas – He is not exaggerating

Synonyms 

Charrier is a much gentler way of expressing the following ideas:

Se moquer de quelqu’un – To mock someone 

S’amuser de quelqu’un – To make fun of someone 

Ridiculiser – To ridiculise 

Abuser – To abuse 

