Wave after wave: The future of France’s Covid pandemic

There are at least 133 cases of the Omicron variant in France. In the seven day period through to December 13th, an average of 130 people died from Covid per day – up 31.7 percent from the week before. Intensive care units are full to 54 percent of capacity.

The pandemic is going nowhere soon in France, or anywhere else for that matter. We take a look ahead at what to expect.

More restrictions?

On Monday, a report from the country’s Scientific Council was made public.

It warned that big social gatherings before Christmas could lead to “super-spreader events” and that they should be avoided.

“The most efficient response, given current scientific knowledge, consists of cancelling all indoor gatherings where mask wearing is not possible… particularly gatherings where food and drink is consumed.”

“It is not worth partying everywhere. Doing so would leave hospitals in a difficult situation,” according to Martin Hirsch, the director of APHP – a network of 39 public hospitals in Paris.

The government has recommended that the public avoid social gatherings like end-of-year parties. It has also encouraged limiting the number of people at Christmas dinners, aerating indoor spaces, working from home and performing self-tests for Covid before meeting friends and family. But it is yet to enshrine these recommendations into law.

All signs suggest that it is unlikely to do so.

“We do not plan to change the rules,” said government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, in an interview with FranceInfo.

But it is possible that travel restrictions are strengthened in the coming days – particularly with regard to travellers coming from the UK.

Schools and children

The Scientific Council has suggested that the government should increase testing in schools – including for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic children.

The government has yet to confirm whether it will introduce more systematic testing in schools, but it is pushing for the vaccination of children.

From December 15th, at-risk children (those with chronic health conditions or other co-morbidities) between the ages of 5-11 will be eligible for vaccination. The government is likely to expand this to all children over the age of 5 from the end of the month.

As for further school closures, this is extremely unlikely.

“The health situation would have to be catastrophic for us to close schools,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex told France Bleu Provence on Tuesday. “It is not our intention.”

Vaccination to increase

The imminent vaccination of children is not the only factor that will drive up vaccination rates.

From December 15th, people over the age of 65, who have received two doses of vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca) will progressively see their health passes deactivated unless they have a booster dose.

Around 400,000 over-65s, who were double-vaccinated before May 15th but who have not come forward for their booster dose, will see their health passes deactivated on the first day the new rules come into force.

Eligibility for booster doses begins once five months have passed since the last vaccination/infection. Deactivation only occurs once seven months have passed – meaning there is a two-month window in which to get a booster shot.

For people of whatever age who have received a single shot of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen in France), the December 15th rule also applies to them. From this date onwards, they will be obliged to have a booster shot if they want to continue using the health pass. People injected with this vaccine become eligible for a booster one month after their last injection – and they must get a booster within two months of their last injection or their health pass will no longer be valid.

From January 15th, the rules around boosters doses and health passes will be expanded to all adults.

As with the over 65s, this age group can wait for a maximum of seven months (since their last injection/infection) to receive their booster dose — otherwise their health passes will no longer be valid for entry into bars and restaurants.

It is possible that the government will open even more vaccination centres in order to cope with the demand.

A fifth wave ends – a sixth begins

French health minister Olivier Véran has said that France is approaching the peak of the fifth wave.

Authorities expect the around 2,000 hospital admissions per day once the peak is reached – close to the level seen in the second wave during the autumn of 2020. This figure will gradually fall.

In an interview with Le Parisien on Sunday, Véran described the decelerating rate of transmission as “a good sign” and commended efforts made by the population.

But there is also bad news.

The Scientific Council has said that the cases of infection from Omicron variant could see “a rapid growth in France,” and that we will only begin to see its impact in the coming weeks.

Martin Hirsch has warned that a sixth wave, driven predominantly by the Omicron variant, will likely begin in January 2022.

The first known death of someone infected with the Omicron variant in Europe occurred was announced on Monday in the UK.